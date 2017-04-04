

CTV Windsor





Some wineries in Windsor-Essex are getting world recognition.

Nineteen wines from the region brought home medals from the 17th annual Finger Lakes International Wine competition.

There were 3077 wines entered by 621 wineries from 16 countries.

The winners from Windsor-Essex include Black Bear Farms, Coopers Hawk Vineyard, North 42 Degrees Estate Winery and Pelee Island Winery.

Black Bear Farms of Ontario Estate Winery Inc

Apple: Gold in Fruit Wines category

Raspberry and Blueberry Blend: Silver in Fruit Wines category

Bear’s Special Blend: Silver in the Fruit Wines category

2010 Black Currant: Bronze in the Fruit Wine category

Peach, Blueberry and Black Currant: Bronze in the Fruit Wines category

Goldie: Bronze in the Fruit Wine Category

Pear and Black Currant: Bronze in the Fruit Wine category

Peach and Plum: Bronze in the Fruit Wine category

Coopers Hawk Vineyard

2016 Gewurtraminer: Gold

2016 Riesling: Silver

2016 Pinot Grigio: Bronze

North 42 Degrees Estate Winery

2016 Sauvignon Blanc: Bronze

2016 Gewurtraminer: Bronze

2013 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve: Bronze

2016 Sauvignon Blanc Sparking: Bronze

2016 Riesling Reserve: Bronze

Pelee Island Winery

2015 Chardonnay Reserve Retro: Silver

2015 Lighthouse Cabernet Franc: Silver

2014 Pinot Noir Reserve Retro: Bronze