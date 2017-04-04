Featured
Windsor-Essex wineries win 19 medals at international competition
William Rondelez of Black Bear Farms & Estate Winery pours some of his award winning wines. (Courtesy WindsorEats.com)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 3:46PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5:18PM EDT
Some wineries in Windsor-Essex are getting world recognition.
Nineteen wines from the region brought home medals from the 17th annual Finger Lakes International Wine competition.
There were 3077 wines entered by 621 wineries from 16 countries.
The winners from Windsor-Essex include Black Bear Farms, Coopers Hawk Vineyard, North 42 Degrees Estate Winery and Pelee Island Winery.
Black Bear Farms of Ontario Estate Winery Inc
Apple: Gold in Fruit Wines category
Raspberry and Blueberry Blend: Silver in Fruit Wines category
Bear’s Special Blend: Silver in the Fruit Wines category
2010 Black Currant: Bronze in the Fruit Wine category
Peach, Blueberry and Black Currant: Bronze in the Fruit Wines category
Goldie: Bronze in the Fruit Wine Category
Pear and Black Currant: Bronze in the Fruit Wine category
Peach and Plum: Bronze in the Fruit Wine category
2016 Gewurtraminer: Gold
2016 Riesling: Silver
2016 Pinot Grigio: Bronze
North 42 Degrees Estate Winery
2016 Sauvignon Blanc: Bronze
2016 Gewurtraminer: Bronze
2013 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve: Bronze
2016 Sauvignon Blanc Sparking: Bronze
2016 Riesling Reserve: Bronze
2015 Chardonnay Reserve Retro: Silver
2015 Lighthouse Cabernet Franc: Silver
2014 Pinot Noir Reserve Retro: Bronze
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Man caught on video slamming dog’s head into wall pleads guilty
- Windsor dog owner pushing for bitter antifreeze after tragedy
- Windsor hopes to prevent future basement flooding with survey
- City administration recommending against alcohol at aquatic centre
- Opening events announced for Memorial Cup in Windsor