The Ontario government has announced $3-million in funding for cycling infrastructure in Windsor-Essex.

The funding is part of the Liberals $93-million commitment to help make roads safer, while also improving infrastructure so more people cycle. The funding is proceeds from the province's cap on pollution and carbon market.

Windsor will receive the highest amount -- $1,671,508 – after submitted 13 shovel ready projects. Other communities that will receive funding include;

- Essex County - $655,920

- Amherstburg - $97,260

- Town of Essex - $89,983

- Kingsville - $89,825

- Lakeshore - $134,935

- Leamington - $117,933

- Tecumseh - $106,097

Chatham-Kent will also receive $755,203 as part of the provincial government’s decision.

Windsor’s Operations Manage, Dwayne Dawson, says the money can be spent on any of the approved projects. He believes Windsor is getting its fair share.

“There were a number of factors,” says Dawson. “A base amount, some money granted based on population as well, and also based on your cycling statistics, the number of riders and so on."

That number is quite low.

Data from the 2016 census shows only one per cent of the population in Windsor-Essex gets to work by cycling.

Bike Windsor-Essex Executive Director Lori Newton is thrilled to see the funding for the region.

“This is an opportunity for us to get those streets connected, get those neighbourhoods connected, north to south, east to west so that people can get themselves to work, to school, run errands, safely,” says Newton. “The vast majority of residents, they're afraid to ride their bicycles on the streets."

Newton adds her group has been collecting data from residents, and she hopes the city will use that data for future infrastructure decisions.