Students from 30 schools are participating in the Healthy Kids Community Challenge Windsor Essex Project.

The event is taking place at the WFCU Centre on Friday.

“Choose to Boost Veggie and Fruit” is the current phase of the challenge.

Windsor-Essex is one of the 45 communities across Ontario that was awarded a provincial grant to promote healthy eating, physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices for children between the ages of 0 and 12.

Every nine months, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care will launch a new theme related to physical activity or healthy eating, two protective factors associated with healthy weights in children.

Various community partners including health, education, recreation and the private sector will work together to implement community based activities.

The Windsor-Essex Region will receive $525,000 over three years. All of the eight municipalities in the region are participating in the project.