Health care providers are building on the Bell Let’s Talk social media messages to end the stigma on mental health and use the day to discuss some mental health issues more deeply.

According to the responsible gambling council, youth are two to three times more likely to develop a gambling problem compared to adults.

Addictions the council believes have been fueled by online gambling sites.

It's why the Greater Essex County District School Board is holding public discussions on electronic addictions.

"We really want to reduce the stigma of mental health and we can do that through conversation," says Tracey Rilett, mental health seminar chair.

Rilett says the mental health series began five years ago, after a parent committee heard a specialist speak about depression.

The group has funded the seminars ever since.

“Some of the seminars in the past are about depression, suicide, anxiety and self-regulation - and the topics have come from community need and parents feedback," she says.

The discussions will feature a problem gambling counsellor from Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

The seminar on electronic addictions is scheduled Wednesday night at Leamington's Roma Club and tomorrow night in Windsor at the Caboto Club.

Both seminars begin at 7 p.m.