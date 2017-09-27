

More Windsor-Essex schools will have defibrillators after a donation by a LaSalle businessman.

Frank Cremasco, owner of Cremasco Fine Cabinetry, has donated 37 Automated External Defibrillators to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School Board.

About a year ago, Cremasco lost his father suddenly as the result of a cardiac-related incident.

He says he couldn’t help but believe that his father might still be alive if there had been an AED in the public place where the incident occurred, and he wanted to do something proactive in the hope of preventing similar incidents from occurring.