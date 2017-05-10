Featured
Windsor-Essex school boards report higher grad rates
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 3:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 5:28PM EDT
School boards in Windsor-Essex are reporting higher graduation rates.
The public board found 86 per cent of students who began Grade 9 in 2011 earned an Ontario secondary school diploma by 2016.
That is an increase of more than two per cent in the five-year graduation rate over the previous year.
The Catholic board saw a 0.3 per cent increase for the same period to 89.3 per cent last year, compared to the year before.
The local French Catholic board also experienced a five-year graduation rate of 89.3 per cent.
Provincially 86.5 per cent of all students graduated within five years in 2016. That is up a single percentage point from 2015.
