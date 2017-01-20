

There are many people in Windsor-Essex who are paying close attention to U.S. President Donald Trump's words and actions.

Many wonder what the Trump era in the White House will mean for Canada.

One local teacher decided to take that question to the classroom.

The students in the Grade 10 civics class at Herman Secondary School spent the morning watching history unfold.

“In a civics class you’re constantly talking about elections,” says teacher Stephen Gomes. “You’re talking about the things that are civic issues there were many civic issues in during this campaign.”

"We haven't learned much about Trump exactly, but more about the government and how it works.”

How will a Trump presidency impact Windsor-Essex? That’s not only a question for the students, but also for political scientist Lydia Miljan.

"His speech wasn't quite as grating as we've sort of heard before,” says Miljan. “He did say a lot of America first stuff but he also said that America was just going to do what every country had a right to do and that is pursuing its own interest.”

More than 50 women from Windsor-Essex will board a bus and head to Washington D.C. to join hundreds of thousands of people for the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.