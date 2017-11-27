

Essex County OPP, Windsor police and Amherstburg police teamed up to enforce local traffic laws and combat impaired driving over the weekend.

On Friday, the OPP Traffic Management Unit and Windsor police conducted simultaneous radar enforcement initiatives at the intersections of E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue in Windsor and at Highway 401 and Manning Road on the Lakeshore-Tecumseh border.

Over 100 vehicles were stopped.

Here are the results:

-More than 100 Provincial Offences Notices issued

-5 Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act violations

-2 suspended drivers charged

-3 Stunt Driving Charges (Speeding in excess of 50 kilometers per hour over the posted speed limit)

-1 arrest for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence.

Later that day the OPP TMU, Windsor Police Service and Amherstburg Police Service conducted R.I.D.E. initiatives at six locations within those jurisdictions resulting in two roadside screening device tests being conducted and two Provincial Offences Notices issued.

"In leveraging the experience and resources of Windsor Police Service, HSD and our Essex County TMU, the impact has been significant and noticed by the public,” says OPP Insp. Glenn Miller. “The integrated model builds upon our capacity and we will be continuing with our partnerships throughout the busy holiday season."

On Sunday, the OPP's Highway Safety Division, TMU and Windsor police conducted aircraft enforcement patrol and commercial motor vehicle enforcement initiatives on Highway 401 in Essex County resulting in the following:

-32 speeding violations

-1 suspended driver charged

-2 other Highway Traffic Act offences

-6 Commercial Motor Vehicle offences - Follow Too Closely

During this initiative, a vehicle was stopped and the driver charged for travelling in excess of 145 kilometers per hour in a 100 km/h zone.