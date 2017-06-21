

CTV Windsor





Several police services in Windsor and Essex County are partnering to provide information on the highly dangerous and potent drug Fentanyl.

Essex County OPP, Windsor police, LaSalle police and the Amherstburg police are all part of the initiative.

Police as members of all Windsor and Essex School Boards introduced the proactive, pre-emptive educational information to media on Wednesday.

The "Fentanyl Information Pamphlet For Parents And Caregivers" was on display outlining tips on recognizing someone that may be misusing the drug or for individuals seeking help for themselves.

The pamphlet is intended to initially target parents and students in grades 7 through 12 in all Windsor and Essex County schools.