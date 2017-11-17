

CTV Windsor





Residents and businesses in Windsor-Essex who give back to the community have been honoured.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Canada South Chapter presented this year’s National Philanthropy Day awards at a breakfast on Thursday morning.

This event pays tribute to the many contributions of time, leadership and financial support made by individuals and groups who are active in the philanthropic community.

This year's group of recipients are;

Caesars Windsor Cares Award for Spirit in Philanthropy

Eddie Francis & Michelle Prince

Cypher Systems Group Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Jaxon, Avery, Brennan, Alexis, Travis & Orianna

United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex Award for Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer

Dan Inverarity

WindsorEssex Community Foundation Award for Outstanding Philanthropist

Brian & Lisa Schwab

The Benefits Company Award for Small Business or Corporation

Hogan’s Printing

University of Windsor Award for Outstanding Large Business or Corporation

Caesars Windsor

"Philanthropy is the collective soul of our community,” says Hayley Morgan, the chair of the Canada South Chapter National Philanthropy Day Awards. “It enriches our lives and creates meaningful opportunities to make a tangible and profound difference to so many inspiring causes and issues.”

“This year's award recipients stand as an example of the generosity and dedication of donors, volunteers and leaders in the charitable sector," adds Morgan.

Former Windsor Mayor Eddie Francis and his wife Michelle Prince received the Spirit in Philanthropy award for leading a fundraiser last November to raise a million dollars for a new acute care hospital.

The award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy went to members of the Lemonade Brigade, that raised closed to $17,000 for We Care for Kids by selling lemonade and cookies.