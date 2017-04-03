

A report suggests Windsor-Essex “provides strategic opportunities for local artists to gain international recognition.”

It’s one of several highlights from research done last year in the Windsor-Essex Music Strategy Report.

Other highlights include:

The region’s current artist community is vibrant and collaborative with a diverse mix of musical veterans and exciting up and coming acts with incredible careers.

The region’s geographic location provides strategic opportunities for local artists to gain international recognition and our local chapter of the Canadian Federation of Musicians are on hand to help artists navigate the waters of cross-border performances.

The region is home to award winning events and venues both small and large and host a relatively small but certainly mighty cluster of support businesses that contribute everything from music production to graphic design and marketing.

Post-secondary institutions in the region have well-respected programs that teach not only music and music theory, but entertainment technology as well.

The Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation (WE EDC) and Small Business Centre (SBC) released their research findings on Friday.

“Research has shown that music is an economic driver,” says CEO Stephen MacKenzie. “Stats Canada shows that there are over 2,000 entertainment industry professionals currently at work in the Windsor-Essex region and this number becomes multiplied when we factor in spin-off jobs in technology, media, event management and much more.”

The Windsor-Essex Music Advisory Council members, from the local music ecosystem were also introduced.

One of the members of the Council is Walter Riggi, Owner of Riggi Media International Incorporation.

“I am looking forward to contributing my knowledge of the music industry as a member of the Music Advisory Council or as we call it WEMAC and to collaborate with other members on the committee,” says Riggi.

MacKenzie says the Windsor-Essex region has a vibrant music ecosystem, and they want and need to build upon this.

“Through the Windsor-Essex Music Strategy Report and the introduction of a very talented Advisory Council from the music sector; our goal is to identify economic initiatives and develop strategic recommendations for region-wide collaboration, all for the promotion and growth of the music ecosystem,” says MacKenzie.

The Windsor-Essex Strategy Report can be found: http://www.choosewindsoressex.com/reports