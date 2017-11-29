Windsor-Essex Humane Society to help Amherstburg with dog services
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 1:33PM EST
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society will start offering dog control services in Amherstburg next year.
Amherstburg Council is setting aside $40,000 in its 2018 budget for the service.
Humane Executive Director Melanie Coulter says they are looking forward to working with the town.
She says the have a good relationship with the town and are looking forward to working with them more.
She hopes other towns will follow suit.
For several years, Amherstburg has been using a private contractor to catch stray dogs.