

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





The Windsor/Essex Humane Society is investigating after receiving an unusual number of abandoned pets.

Seven full grown stray rabbits from the Leamington area are now in the Humane Society's care. Anyone who may have information about these rabbits is asked to contact the Humane Society.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says domestic rabbits are not equipped to survive outdoors, and usually succumb quickly to predators or illness. She is asking anyone who can no longer care for a pet rabbit to either find a home for it with another family, or take it to the Humane Society.

The rabbits are not yet ready for adoption. First, they will be spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vet checked. Many other rabbits are currently ready to be adopted at the Humane Society.