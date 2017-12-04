

CTV Windsor





The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County is getting $400,000 from the provincial government.

John Fraser, parliamentary assistant to Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins made the announcement in Windsor on Monday morning.

The money is expected to go towards two new beds and renovations at the facility. Once construction is complete, the province will provide $210,000 in annual operating funding.

“In 2017, the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County celebrated its 10th anniversary of residential home care for patients and families in Windsor/Essex County,” says Carol Derbyshire hospice executive director. “We are excited to expand our residential home in Windsor from an eight- to a 10-bed facility. The addition will increase the capacity of hospice care and allow us to help more people.”

The money will also supplement donations from the community to renovate the dining room, kitchen and sunroom areas. Family and personal caregivers use these communal spaces to visit patients at any time of the day, staying for as long as they wish.

This investment is part of a program that supports the creation of new and expanded hospices across Ontario, which will help more than 2,000 additional people and their families access palliative and end-of-life care each year.

Through this program, eligible hospices can apply for significant capital funding to supplement local fundraising efforts.

The Erie St. Clair region now has 40 hospice beds supported through $4.2 million in annual funding.