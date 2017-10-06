

CTV Windsor





It appears the red hot real estate market in Windsor-Essex is slowing down a bit.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors report shows there were 453 properties sold in September, down 18 per cent from September 2016.

The number of homes up for sale was 657 last month, down from 684 in the same month last year.

The average sale price was up 16 per cent at $253,465.