Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport is praising Windsor-Essex for capitalizing on cycling initiatives.

Eleanor McMahon was the guest speaker at Thursday’s annual general meeting for Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

McMahon, an MPP in Burlington, was born and raised in Windsor and said she was happy to return to the Rose City.

She spent part of her visit talking to different municipal and business leaders and cycling advocates about taking advantage of new provincial funding.

The Liberal government recently announced $42-million on cycling infrastructure in 2017, something local leaders are well aware of.

“We were talking about some shovel ready projects that they can put on the table and take advantage of cycling tourism” said McMahon.

McMahon also spoke highly of Windsor's sports tourism efforts -- noting many municipalities are investing in sports attractions.

Windsor hosted the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup tournament, won by the hometown Spitfires as well as 2016 FINA World Swim Championships and the FINA Diving World Series.