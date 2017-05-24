Featured
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society celebrates milestone
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 12:49PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 24, 2017 1:01PM EDT
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is celebrating a spay/neuter milestone.
The shelter says the 25,000th public spay/neuter surgery was performed on Wednesday.
The clinic opened late in 2011, and was built to increase access to spay/neuter in the Windsor-Essex community. The clinic is open to anyone, regardless of income or residence.
An official celebration of the milestone will be held on May 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities will include a free BBQ, tours of the clinic, vendor booths, and a chance to try out the humane society’s dog park.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.