

CTV Windsor





The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is celebrating a spay/neuter milestone.

The shelter says the 25,000th public spay/neuter surgery was performed on Wednesday.

The clinic opened late in 2011, and was built to increase access to spay/neuter in the Windsor-Essex community. The clinic is open to anyone, regardless of income or residence.

An official celebration of the milestone will be held on May 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities will include a free BBQ, tours of the clinic, vendor booths, and a chance to try out the humane society’s dog park.