The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be testing for more than just the West Nile virus this year.

When the mosquito surveillance program begins next month, health officials say they will also be testing for the Zika virus.

The change comes after two mosquitoes that could potentially carry Zika were found in Windsor-Essex last summer.

There was no evidence those insects carried the virus, but health officials are still concerned that those types of mosquitoes were found locally.