The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is anticipating an increase in influenza cases this winter.

So far, the health unit has 18 reported cases of Influenza A – eight came from outbreaks at two seniors homes in Leamington.

But officials believe that number is a lot higher because not everyone who has been sick has seen a doctor.

Infectious Disease Prevention Manager Laura Piccinin says they typically see more cases of influenza over the holiday period.

"People spend more time together. Germs seem to be passed around. It’s just the time of year where you'd see an increase" says Piccinin.

This year, the strain of Influenza A is known as H3N2.

Health officials say H3N2 typically has a greater impact on the elderly and the very young.

“Typically you're going to have a fever you're going to have a fairly significant cough” says Piccinin.

However, she notes the vaccine that's being distributed this year is a match for the H3N2 strain.

The health unit urges residents to get the flu vaccine, which usually takes about two weeks to take effect.

Piccinin also recommends if you’re sick, you stay home from work.