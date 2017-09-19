Windsor-Essex could get 15 to 25 mm of rain today
A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 12:56PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The forecaster say says scattered showers with isolated embedded thunderstorms are expected to affect the region today.
Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres are expected with higher amounts possible in heavier showers and thunderstorms.