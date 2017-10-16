

CTV Windsor





A significant groundbreaking on Windsor’s west end.

The Windsor Essex Community Health Centre is building a multi-million dollar facility.

It will replace the Sandwich Community Health Centre, which was a fixture at Forster Secondary for 15 years. The centre was moved to a trailer at the corner of Brock and College when the school closed in 2015.

“Today is a great day,” proclaimed mayor Drew Dilkens. “To have the facilities available here in a real building not being serviced in a trailer across the street is a real step forward for Sandwich town and the community as a whole.”

The 15,672 square foot facility will be located in the former College Avenue Community Centre. The entire facility will be renovated and a new addition will be built.

Executive director Patrick Brown says the space will better serve their 31,000 clients.

“It will provide additional group rooms, staff lounge and office space” says Brown, who adds a gym will be created to serve as an activity room.

Various programs offered off-site will also be brought to the west end location.

The project was made possible by a $3.1-million grant from the provincial government and $500,000 from the city of Windsor. The Foundation Fundraising campaign hopes to add another $100,000 to the project.

Residents and clients are glad to see a significant investment made on their side of the city.

“The blood bank, my mom comes for therapy. We use everything, so it's amazing” says chiropodist Patty Grayer.

“The residents of this community can know with this permanent facility that the community health centre is committed to them for years to come” adds Dr. Martin Girash, the Chair of the Erie St. Clair LHIN Board.

Officials hope to open their new home in Sandwich in June 2018.