Featured
Windsor Essex Catholic School Board ran deficit of $4.4 million
The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board logo is shown in this file photo.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:48PM EST
The Windsor Essex Catholic School Board ran a deficit of $4.4 million last year.
Trustees were given the financial update at their board meeting Tuesday evening.
It was explained the majority of the deficit was result of a negotiated contract for post-retirement benefits.
The executive superintendent of business explained to trustees that without the expense the board actually posted a $1-million surplus.
The deficit will come out of the board's reserves leaving an accumulated surplus of more than $14 million for the 2015-16 school year.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor-Detroit border traffic not impacted by U.S. travel ban
- Key evidence in Windsor nightclub shooting to be excluded due to charter violation
- Over 3,500 Windsor-Essex high school students handed suspension notices
- Windsor Essex Catholic School Board ran deficit of $4.4 million
- Almost 550 applications for disaster recovery assistance due to flood