The Windsor Essex Catholic School Board ran a deficit of $4.4 million last year.

Trustees were given the financial update at their board meeting Tuesday evening.

It was explained the majority of the deficit was result of a negotiated contract for post-retirement benefits.

The executive superintendent of business explained to trustees that without the expense the board actually posted a $1-million surplus.

The deficit will come out of the board's reserves leaving an accumulated surplus of more than $14 million for the 2015-16 school year.