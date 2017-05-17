

Patients receiving cancer treatment in Windsor-Essex are among the most satisfied in the province, but the annual Cancer System Quality Index also suggests some risky behaviour among residents.

The index measures 35 indicators, from prevention and screening to end of life care and survivorship.

The data shows patients receiving cancer treatment at Windsor Regional Hospital remain among the most satisfied in the province when it comes to the patient experience.

The Erie St. Clair Region also had one of the quickest wait times for patient pathology results after surgery.

But the index also found residents are more likely to smoke and consume more than the recommended amount of alcohol, and they are also more likely to be obese and less likely to eat vegetables or exercise.

The report also shows below average screening rates for many cancers, including women who are known to be at high risk for breast cancer.

The Erie St. Clair region also had above average incident rates of lung, prostate and female breast cancer, and below average incidents of colorectal cancer.

Full details of the Cancer System Quality Index (CSQI) 2017 can be found at www.csqi.on.ca.