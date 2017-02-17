Featured
Windsor-Essex autism organization gets boost from CUPE
The Windsor and Essex Chapter of Autism Ontario received a $3,500 cheque from members of CUPE Local 27 in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Kim Spirou)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:00PM EST
A program that helps children and adults with autism received a financial boost.
The Windsor and Essex Chapter of Autism Ontario received a $3,500 cheque from members of CUPE Local 27.
The 280 members who are custodians, building maintenance and courier drivers for the public school board presented the cheque this morning.
Members hope the money will help create brighter futures for young people.
