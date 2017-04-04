

A trip to the cottage in Muskoka turned tragic for a Windsor family five years ago.

Lori McCall says their two golden retrievers suffered a painful death after consuming antifreeze and now she’s pushing for change so it doesn’t happen to others.

“The dogs got into some bread soaked in antifreeze that was left out by a neighbour who was trying to kill rodents around her property" says McCall.

"They experienced inebriation, dizziness, they're not stepping right. They're clumsy."

First was Scarlett.

McCall claims "she was just about coma toast when I had left the cottage to go to the veterinarians, so she was euthanized."

Then Violet, her son's dog was put down two days later.

"We're focusing this campaign on animals, but children, adults, anyone can be affected," says McCall.

McCall is now launching a petition to remove a toxic chemical from the antifreeze, one she claims tastes sweet and attracts animals.

"The alternative is to embitter antifreeze."

It's something that has already been done in British Columbia, as well as 17 states in the U.S.

"The agent is Detatonium Benswait, which is the most bitter substance on the planet. so it works." Said McCall.

Dr. David Howarth has been a vet for 47 years and says it's very rare for a dog to consume antifreeze.

"I have probably seen maybe two or three,” says Howarth. “It doesn't take a lot of antifreeze to cause death, and that's one of the problems with it."

Howarth notes a 60 pound dog just needs a half cup for it to be lethal.

"If the client knows that the dog has ingested the poison, it's a whole lot easier to treat."

But it may not be the sweet taste that attracts dogs and other animals. Howarth claims there are studies that have disproven that.

“They found that the dogs would actually prefer to drink the water that had the least amount in it."

McCall says there’s no reason for this substance to be out there. She has launched a go fund me page.

https://www.gofundme.com/lets-embitter-antifreeze