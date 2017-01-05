

CTV Windsor





A Windsor dog owner, whose pet is at the centre of an animal abuse case, doesn't want the accused to go to jail.

Doreen Trumbley is hoping the person who hurt her Shitzu instead spends some time at the Windsor Essex County Humane Society, to better understand animals.

Andy, a 5-year-old Shitzu, is the focus of an animal cruelty case.

Trumbley says she left her dog in the care of her estranged husband, while she was in the hospital. When she got out, officers with the OSPCA asked Trumbley to look at surveillance video.

“I was just stunned to be honest,” says Trumbley.

The video was taken from an elevator camera in her apartment building. In it, the humane society says Andy was struck several times.

“Sadly it’s hard to believe, given how much people love animals but there are people who don't care of them, whether it’s intentional of just neglect or lack of information, there is a lot of abuse out there,” says Melanie Coulter of the humane society.

Coulter says the humane society has known about the video for some time and they reviewed it multiple times before deciding to lay a charge of causing distress to an animal against a Windsor man.

CTV News has learned the accused's name is Mark Randall.

“There was actually some debate if this warranted criminal code charges instead of provincial offence charges,” says Coulter.

The dog wasn't injured in the incident.

“As soon as I seen the video, I had him checked, the dog was never injured, scared, yes, frightened, absolutely,” says Trumbley.

Randall will speak to the charges in provincial offences court on Feb. 6.