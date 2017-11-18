

CTV Windsor





The Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario announced a Windsor doctor has earned the honour of Ontario Pediatrician of the Year.

Dr. Mark Awuku is the 2017 winner of the AAP Special Achievement Award, also known as the Ontario Pediatrician of the Year.

The announcement was made today by PAO President Dr. Hirotaka Yamashiro at the Practical Pediatrics Ontario 2017 Conference in Toronto.

Based in Windsor, Dr. Awuku has a passion for medical education.

He is a Community pediatrician and Professor of Pediatrics, Department of Pediatrics, Western University, Schulich School of Medicine &Dentistry.

He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada(RCPSC) Continuing Professional Development(CPD) Accreditation Committee and he is an Assistant Editor of Pediatrics and Child Health journal.