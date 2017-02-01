

CTV Windsor





It’s been four days since U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines for his travel ban for people from seven countries.

It would appear the impact, so far has yet to be felt locally, even though leaders and residents on both sides of the border continue to voice concerns about getting across borders like that of Windsor-Detroit.

People who don't have a Canadian passport, but might be from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will not be allowed to travel into the United States for at least the next 90 days.

Steve Ondejko, president on Onfreight says he thinks it was overblown.

He says none of Onfreights loads have been stopped or even delayed in clearing the Windsor-Detroit border this week.

Officials at both the Windsor-Detroit tunnel and Ambassador Bridge report no impact on traffic.

“It’s unclear as to what the actual restrictions are going to place on our industry in particular,” says Ondejko.

Ondejko admits however, all of his 100 drivers have Canadian passports and none are from the seven countries currently under a travel ban.

Bill Anderson chair of the Cross Border Institute says most of the trade, between Ontario and the United States goes across by truck.

Anderson says they are scrambling to collect information about what's to come. He says even if the border has been moving efficiently and Canadian travellers aren't delayed, they could be.

“It comes in when people are getting stopped for prolonged periods, that’s when it could start to have an impact on Canadian commuters. There’s a lot of confusion about who’s actually going to get caught up in this.