A Windsor man and his wife are celebrating after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize from the Dec. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Dale Brissette, 45, says he discovered his win while using the OLG Lottery App. He says his wife Tamara “was so happy.”

“I have been playing the lottery for about 20 years and enjoy playing Lotto 6/49 and Poker Lotto,” said Dale Brissette, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “My wife texted me and said that someone in Windsor won the $1 million prize, so I checked my phone and calculated how many years it would take to make $1 million.”

The father of one has plenty of plans for his new-found fortune.

“We can complete our home renovations and we are planning a trip to Australia,” he says.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Huron Church Road in Windsor.