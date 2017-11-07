

CTV Windsor





A Windsor city councillor is challenging a report on the economic benefit of hosting the FINA World Swimming Championships in 2016.

An economic impact consultant with the Sport Tourism Alliance was on hand Monday night to deliver results from a recent steam analysis to determine impact.

The report found that the five-day FINA event generated $32-million of economic activity in Windsor, leveraged by a $3 million investment by the city, and $8 million from upper levels of government.

Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk says he doesn’t believe the numbers are accurate and would prefer to see a cost-benefit analysis of sports tourism events in the future.

“We don't have to inflate numbers that are questionable," says Kusmierczyk.

The event was hailed as wildly successful, from planning to budgeting to execution.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he believes the numbers presented.