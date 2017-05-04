

CTV Windsor





A computer science teacher at Holy Names Catholic School in Windsor has earned a Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence Certificate of Achievement.

Rocky Ieraci showed off his certificate to CTV News on Thursday.

The honour highlights remarkable educational achievements and commitment to preparing their students for a digital and innovation-based economy.

The board says Ieraci integrates activities that promote critical thinking and is constantly looking for opportunities to keep students engaged and current. His classes are infused with innovative curriculum units that bring computer simulations into business.

Each recipient receives $1,000, a pin and a certificate signed by the Prime Minister.

The cash prize can be used for professional development, equipment, resource materials, website development, teaching aids or other tools that improve teaching and student learning.