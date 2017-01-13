

CTV Windsor





Windsor city council will be holding a special meeting on Monday night to consider the idea of outsourcing caretakers.

City staff is recommending that council contract out caretaking jobs at Huron Lodge and move current workers to other caretaking positions.

“We're interested in delivering quality services at Huron Lodge,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “We think the contracted servicer provider can do that."

The city stands to save more than $600,000 annually by outsourcing to the desired candidate, Aramark Canada Ltd.

“I think the intent of council is to try and find savings wherever possible, but certainly being fair to our employees as well," says Windsor’s CAO Onorio Colucci.

Mark Vander Voort, the president of CUPE Local 543, says the discussion is about much more than just savings to the taxpayer.

“They do a lot of added things, for the residents to make their lives better," says Vander Voort.

Vander Voort also tells CTV News if council follows through, they will lose control, increase their exposure to risk and residents at Huron Lodge will notice service issues.

Results of a new poll, commissioned by CUPE, were released Friday and it says 62 per cent of residents believe the best care would be provided by the "in-house" public service, rather than a private company.

Colucci says the outcome of Monday's debate will have an impact on the budget.

It's expected to be a lengthy debate.