Featured
Windsor city council to consider outsourcing caretakers
Huron Lodge in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 4:40PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 4:45PM EST
Windsor city council will be holding a special meeting on Monday night to consider the idea of outsourcing caretakers.
City staff is recommending that council contract out caretaking jobs at Huron Lodge and move current workers to other caretaking positions.
“We're interested in delivering quality services at Huron Lodge,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “We think the contracted servicer provider can do that."
The city stands to save more than $600,000 annually by outsourcing to the desired candidate, Aramark Canada Ltd.
“I think the intent of council is to try and find savings wherever possible, but certainly being fair to our employees as well," says Windsor’s CAO Onorio Colucci.
Mark Vander Voort, the president of CUPE Local 543, says the discussion is about much more than just savings to the taxpayer.
“They do a lot of added things, for the residents to make their lives better," says Vander Voort.
Vander Voort also tells CTV News if council follows through, they will lose control, increase their exposure to risk and residents at Huron Lodge will notice service issues.
Results of a new poll, commissioned by CUPE, were released Friday and it says 62 per cent of residents believe the best care would be provided by the "in-house" public service, rather than a private company.
Colucci says the outcome of Monday's debate will have an impact on the budget.
It's expected to be a lengthy debate.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor’s new 'concierge' style program expected to help investors
- New app to show nearest clinic and shortest wait times in Windsor-Essex
- Lazares offering reward to help finding suspects involved in coat theft
- Amherstburg police looking for three people related to ongoing investigation
- Six more charges laid against former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer
Windsor Weather Change city
-4 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10