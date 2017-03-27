

CTV Windsor





Windsor cab drivers are at tonight's city council meeting, anticipating a decision about the Uber driving service.

Several cabbies protested outside city hall before the meeting, calling on council to ensure Uber drivers follow the same rules as taxi drivers.

It's expected council members will debate a number of issues, such as the number of Uber vehicles allowed to operate in the city.

Also, on the table are background checks for drivers, training courses and licensing fees.

A recommendation before council suggests Uber drivers can’t accept street hail fares and can’t pick up at a taxi stand.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV News they will also discuss the idea of removing a cap on the number of licence plates that are issued for taxi drivers.

He feels this will "level the playing field" because the cost for both cabbies and Uber drivers would be the same.