

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking the public for information about a bus shelter that was vandalized recently on Wyandotte Street East.

Hate-filled messages have been scrawled by a permanent marker, denouncing immigrants and threatening the prime minister.

It's not known how long the graffiti inside the Wyandotte and Jefferson Street bus shelter has been there, but it didn't take long for Windsorites to denounce the message.

“It's really terrible to see something like that," said one student waiting at the bus stop.

According to one transit rider, the messages have been there for nearly a week.

“I don't know why someone would feel that they have to express themselves in this kind of way."

Windsor police say as of mid-day Friday no one had filed an official complaint, which is needed to investigate.

They are however welcoming any information, telling CTV News that whoever is responsible could face a mischief charge, adding that it's difficult to label this a hate crime.

“Because it's just written on random property in the city it's very difficult to say it's directed towards particular individuals or a group of individuals," says COnst. Andy Drouillard.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County says this type of vandalism is disgusting.

Officials say Windsor is the fourth most diverse city in Canada and that anti-immigration suggestions are not reflective of the community.

Transit Windsor officials say the graffiti should be removed in short order now that it has been brought to their attention.