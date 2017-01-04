

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-built Pacifica might be poised to pick up another award.

FCA's high end minivan is one of six nominees for Cars.com's best vehicles for 2017.

The Pacifica is competing against such makes as the Chevy Bolt, Kia Sportage and Fiat 124 Spider.

Cars.com has new models nominated in a total of six categories.

Organizers say each vehicle must excel in areas like quality - innovation and value.

Winners are scheduled to be announced the evening of Jan. 1