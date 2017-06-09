

CTV Windsor





The jobless rate in Windsor has gone up slightly.

Statistics Canada reports the unemployment rate in the region was 5.0 per cent in May, an increase from 4.9 per cent in April.

Only five Canadian cities have a lower rate. Guelph and Victoria, B.C had the lowest at 3.9 per cent.

Overall, 54,400 jobs were added in May after accounting for declines in other categories including part-time work.

StatsCan found that the national unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent, a rise of 0.1 of a percentage point, as more people entered the job market in search of work.

The fresh numbers added to several positive labour-market gains since the middle of 2016. The survey said the latest monthly number means overall employment was 1.8 per cent higher compared to a year earlier.

Analysts applauded the above-expectations headline figures Friday, as well as most of the finer details in the report.

"There's a lot to like here," said TD senior economist Brian DePratto, who noted it added yet another good set of data to a growing stack of positive economic numbers in recent months.

"We think the Canadian economy is in a very good place right now."

A closer look at the data showed healthy gains in some of the survey's more-desirable categories -- with 59,400 new jobs created in the private sector and 68,500 new paid employee positions.

By industry, the services sectors gained 31,300 jobs last month while factories added 23,300 positions, including 25,300 more in manufacturing. In services, there was a gain of 25,900 jobs in the professional, scientific and technical services category.

Youth employment gave the overall number a boost as 38,200 more young people found full-time work last month. The unemployment rate for youth slipped 0.3 percentage points to 12 per cent last month as more young people participated in the job market.

By province, Stats Canada said Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec saw the biggest job gains last month.

With files from the Canadian Press