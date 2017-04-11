Featured
Windsor announces Canadian ticket packages for Detroit Grand Prix
Windsor announces partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 2:52PM EDT
The City of Windsor and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix are renewing their partnership for 2017 to show a “two-nation destination.”
This is the eighth year the two entities have teamed up for the three-day race at Belle Isle Park June 2-4.
Canadians will once again be able to purchase tickets online, including roundtrip transportation to Belle Isle, through snapd Windsor and in person at the Windsor International Transit Terminal.
Verizon IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly joined Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker for the announcement on Windsor’s riverfront Tuesday morning.
“This international collaboration allows Canadian fans to visit Belle Isle through Transit Windsor in a fast, efficient and safe manner so they can enjoy their weekend with us at the Grand Prix,” says Denker.
Eight percent of the fans for the Belle Isle race are from Canada, and Denker wants to build on that.
"Transit Windsor is a great service to get people over there seamlessly, and I'd like to get that number from 8 percent to 10 percent this year and more" says Denker. "There's a lot of great fans over here who are passionate about what we do."
Denker adds they have spent $13-million on track and facility improvements to improve the race experience.
Single-day tickets start at $55 CAD (including HST) for general admission or $95 CAD for a reserved grandstand ticket.
