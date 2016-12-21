

CTV Windsor





Lawyers for the City of Windsor and the Town of Tecumseh have presented a motion in the ongoing class action bingo lawsuit.

It calls for an end to the order that protects the identities of charities listed in the class action suit, and those who have opted out.

Brendan van Niejenhuis, a lawyer for the defendants, argues the city and town need the information to find out the scope of the lawsuit.

It could cost the city and town a combined $70 million.

Both municipalities are accused of collecting an excessive amount of fees for charity bingos and other fundraisers dating back to 1993.

Brian Radnoff, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, says releasing the identity of the class members and those who have opted out would be unfair.

Radnoff adds it opens the groups to backlash in the community, and puts their existence in jeopardy.

Justice Terrence Patterson will rule on the motion at a later date.