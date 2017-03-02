Featured
Windsor and Tecumseh cracking down on messy front yards
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 5:01PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 6:32PM EST
A new Windsor bylaw is just a month old and already hundreds of warnings have gone out and tickets issued.
Tecumseh also plans to enact its own bylaw, to beautify the town.
CTV’s Michelle Maluske has more at 6 on how local officials are clamping down on messy front yards.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.