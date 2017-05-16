

The Windsor airshow has been cancelled after the Canadian Forces Snowbirds dropped out of the event, according to the director of the show.

Paul McCann, airshow director, said in a news release the official notification about the Windsor show came from the Snowbirds on Monday.

“The Snowbirds contacted us to inform they would be cancelling their appearance and non-aerobatic performance at our airshow,” says McCann. “Subsequent to this, the Airshow YQG Planning Committee met and made the decision to cancel the show”

Airshow YQG was supposed to take place on the grounds of Windsor International Airport May 27-28, 2017.

Officials say the Snowbird cancellation is not unique to the Windsor show and includes other airshows in Canada and the United States, including one in Fort Erie, Ont.

The Snowbirds confirmed they intend to return to the air show circuit once they have the consistency required for a safe season of their dynamic nine-aircraft aerobatic performance.

“A reduced training period, hampered by poor weather which continued into the show season, resulted in numerous cancelled practices,” said Major Patrick Gobeil, Snowbirds team lead. “As a result, more training is required before the Snowbirds resume their 2017 schedule. The safety of our team and spectators is extremely important. We’re going to assess where we’re at and work hard to get back to the air show circuit, so we can continue putting on safe and fantastic shows.”

John Robinson, president of the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association, said they understand the decision

“Their precision, professionalism and world-class performances are enjoyed by tens of thousands every year.,” said Robinson. “Although we are disappointed, we understand and trust that their decision was difficult, but the right one to make.”

Advance ticket holders will receive a full refund and officials say they look forward to bringing future airshows and aviation events to the community.