Windsor International Airport is one of eleven airports forming the new Southern Ontario Airport Network.

The group, which launched Tuesday, is dedicated to making sure the growing demand for air travel is supported in southern Ontario, which is expected to reach approximately 110 million passengers by the early 2040's.

Members of the Southern Ontario Airport Network include: Toronto Pearson International Airport, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Hamilton John C. Munro International Airport, Kingston/Norman Rogers Airport, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, London International Airport, Oshawa Executive Airport, Niagara District Airport, Peterborough Airport, Region of Waterloo International Airport, and Windsor International Airport.

“6.5 million people live within a 90-minute drive radius of Windsor International Airport (YQG),” said Jim McCormack, Windsor International Airport. “Only 15 minutes from downtown Detroit, YQG is ideally positioned geographically as a key network entry point for U.S. citizens travelling to Canada or internationally.”

McCormack says a Pearson-mega hub will facilitate Windsor attracting even more U.S. customers, and those additional YQG-sourced passengers can in turn help Pearson reach and maintain mega-hub status.

“The network of Southern-Ontario airports is the key to making it all happen,” says McCormack.

Transport Canada and Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation are also contributors to SOAN’s work.