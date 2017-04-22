

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





Today is Earth Day, and scientists, environmentalists and concerned citizens in Windsor are using the occasion to unite at the city’s waterfront in a “March for Science”. The rally is just one of about 600 taking place in cities across the globe.

This first ever “March for Science” is advocating for robustly funded and publicly communicated scientific knowledge as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. Participants say they want political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies for the public good, and to safeguard the scientific community.

The Windsor march got underway at Assumption Park at 10:00 this morning and goes until 3:00 p.m. with speeches from local researchers, a walk along the waterfront and science-based children’s activities. Organizers of the Windsor march say they have four objectives:

· Advocate for integrity in science so that scientific research is free from politically-motivated vetting or filtering

· Advocate for evidence-based policy making

· Promote better and more inclusive science and STEM education

· Provide opportunities for children to learn and be inspired by science

The local event is a satellite march to the main one taking place in Washington, D.C., where thousands of people gathered on the grounds of the Washington Monument for a four-hour rally. The rally was inspired by a Reddit conversation following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The new administration was suggesting funding cuts to various scientific arms including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institutes of Health.

Many Canadians are concerned that policy changes in the U.S. will impact Canada by reducing protection for waterways along the border, and stifling scientific advancement worldwide.