The City of Windsor is now accepting applications for the 2017 firefighter recruitment.

The Human Resources Department announced that applications are available on the city's website from Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. No late applications will be accepted.

The minimum requirements are as follows:

-At time of application, an applicant must be eighteen years of age or older.

-At time of application, an applicant must be legally entitled to work in Canada.

-At time of application, an applicant must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency.

-An applicant must provide proof of a current, valid and lawful Class "D" driver's licence with "Z" endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, for the purposes of operating a City of Windsor vehicle and provide a driver's abstract as a condition of employment.

The City of Windsor only accepts applications for the firefighter recruitment online.

For those applicants who do not have access to a computer, please note computer access is available at your local library.

Applicants that do not have a valid e-mail address may attend the Human Resources Department, located at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 408, to complete an application which will be entered on-line and the applicant's receipt will be issued at that time.