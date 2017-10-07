

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Windsor area due to expected high winds.

The agency says significant winds of 60 kilometers an hour and wind gusts up to 80 kilometers an hour are expected to develop overnight Saturday with the arrival of a cold front.

Stronger wind gusts may exceed 80 km/h over some areas, most likely north of Eastern Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, as well as over higher terrain.

Winds of this magnitude can toss loose objects and cause injury or damage. Gusty winds can also damage soft shelters, tents and awnings, Environment Canada says.

The weather alert is in effect for Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park and Windsor - Leamington - Essex County.