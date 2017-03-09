Featured
Wind pushes tractor trailer into a ditch along highway 40
Highway 40 was closed near Fairview Line in Chatham-Kent on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, to clean up a rolled over tractor trailer. (Photo courtesy of OPP)
Justin Zadorsky , CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 6:29AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:59AM EST
Highway 40 was closed near Fairview Line in Chatham-Kent to clean up a rolled over tractor trailer.
The tractor trailer rolled over Wednesday afternoon after it was pushed into a ditch due to the powerful winds in the area.
The driver of the rig was treated for minor injuries at the scene while the truck sustained extensive damage.
The highway was closed in order to clean up the debris and remove the truck.
This was not the only instance of a truck being pushed over by wind on Wednesday. A trailer tipped over on the Ambassador Bridge and caused traffic delays.
Provincial police also closed the Burlington Skyway in both directions due to high winds.
OPP said wind toppled a transport truck on the bridge. The truck was empty and no injuries have been reported.
