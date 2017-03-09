

Justin Zadorsky , CTV Windsor





Highway 40 was closed near Fairview Line in Chatham-Kent to clean up a rolled over tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer rolled over Wednesday afternoon after it was pushed into a ditch due to the powerful winds in the area.

The driver of the rig was treated for minor injuries at the scene while the truck sustained extensive damage.

The highway was closed in order to clean up the debris and remove the truck.

This was not the only instance of a truck being pushed over by wind on Wednesday. A trailer tipped over on the Ambassador Bridge and caused traffic delays.

Provincial police also closed the Burlington Skyway in both directions due to high winds.

OPP said wind toppled a transport truck on the bridge. The truck was empty and no injuries have been reported.