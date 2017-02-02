Featured
Wiarton Willie doesn't see his shadow, calls for early spring
Mayor Janice Jackson announced that Wiarton Willie didn't see his shadow on Thursday, Feb. 2 2017. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 8:13AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 8:31AM EST
Wiarton Willie is calling for an early spring after he didn't see his shadow this morning.
Wiarton Willie in amongst the more famous forecasters across the country and many were hoping to hear that spring is not far off.
Once again the big three famous furry forecasters couldn't come to complete agreement.
Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia has the honour of setting the trend as he is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction due to the time difference. This year Sam did not see his shadow so he predicts an early spring. Punxsutawney Phil says there will be six more weeks of winter so it was up to Willie to determine the tiebreaker.
Last year the furry forecasters couldn’t come to an agreement on the duration of winter.
Willie went against his colleagues and predicted a longer winter, while Sam and Punxsutawney Phil in the States both called for an early spring.
