Canadians lost more than a billion dollars to scams last year.

With March designated as Fraud Prevention month, police are taking the opportunity to remind the public of ongoing scans.

If it's too good to be true, than it's too good to be true, they say.

They want people to remember the three Rs – recognize, reject and report.

Windsor police say now that tax season is here, people should be aware of the Canada Revenue Agency phone scam. In that case, someone calls saying they are with the CRA and that money is owed to the agency.

A number that's on someone's caller ID doesn't necessarily mean that's where that call is actually coming from, police say.

Authorities say if you suspect a scam, it’s best to report it to police.