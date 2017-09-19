

CTV Windsor





A company that produces wood products in Wheatley is getting $195,300 from the Ontario government.

Ontario is partnering with H & H Wood Products Inc. to help create 13 new jobs and retain 58 positions.

In addition to the provincial investment from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, H & H Wood is providing $1,953,350.

The company hopes to purchase new equipment, expand its production capacity and grow its customer base.

The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.