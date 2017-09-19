Wheatley wood company getting provincial money to help create 13 jobs
H & H Wood Products Inc. in Wheatley, Ont. (Courtesy www.hhwood.com)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 3:17PM EDT
A company that produces wood products in Wheatley is getting $195,300 from the Ontario government.
Ontario is partnering with H & H Wood Products Inc. to help create 13 new jobs and retain 58 positions.
In addition to the provincial investment from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, H & H Wood is providing $1,953,350.
The company hopes to purchase new equipment, expand its production capacity and grow its customer base.
The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.