What's open and closed on Labour Day
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 4, 2017 11:06AM EDT
As the summer comes to a close, there are lots of family-friendly attractions open on Labour Day Monday such as movie theatres, golf courses, and amusement parks.
Many grocery stores are open along with Devonshire Mall.
Here is a list of what is closed on Monday September 4:
- Banks
- LCBO and Beer stores
- Libraries and schools
- Government offices
- Childcare centres
There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.