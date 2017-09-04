What's open and closed on Labour Day

Published Monday, September 4, 2017
Last Updated Monday, September 4, 2017 11:06AM EDT

As the summer comes to a close, there are lots of family-friendly attractions open on Labour Day Monday such as movie theatres, golf courses, and amusement parks. 

Many grocery stores are open along with Devonshire Mall.

Here is a list of what is closed on Monday September 4:

  • Banks
  • LCBO and Beer stores
  • Libraries and schools
  • Government offices
  • Childcare centres

There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.

 



