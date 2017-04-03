

April showers bring May flowers and we’re getting off to a fast start this month on the showers half of the equation.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement ahead of what is being called a “significant early April rainfall.”

A large low out of Texas is expected to tract towards the Great Lakes and cross into Ontario by Tuesday.

Rain from the low will move in southwestern Ontario later Monday afternoon then continue overnight before tapering off Tuesday as the system heads to Quebec.

In Windsor winds of about 30-50 km/h will accompany the rain as it moves in this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms overnight, and total rainfall amounts locally could be anywhere from 20 to 30mm.

An additional 5 mm of rain is expected Tuesday with wind gusts up to 70 km/h . On Wednesday there will be a 40% chance of showers in Windsor, and then on Thursday periods of rain are expected once again.

Finally Friday is forecasted for a 70% chance of showers or flurries.